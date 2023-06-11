UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 out for Phase I, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase I on June 10, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 out for Phase I

UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I will be conducted at different centres across the country on June 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2023. All appearing candidates can download their admit card of UGC NET June 2023 by using their application number and date of birth. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC NET June 2023 Phase – I, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

