National Testing Agency, NTA will end the registration process for UGC NET June Exam 2026 on May 20, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET June examination can find the direct link through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET June Exam 2026: Registration ends tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The official notice reads, "Candidates are advised to check all the details filled in the online Application Form carefully before making the fee payment as no change shall be permitted later. Attention may be given to details such as Name, Father's Name, Mother's Name, Social Category, PwD Status, Difficulty in Writing Status, Scribe Requirement Status, Subject opted, and Exam City Choices selected by the candidate. Candidates should ensure that all information is correct and complete before final submission of the Application Form."

Direct link to apply for UGC NET June Exam 2026

UGC NET June Exam 2026: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June Exam 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The correction window will open on May 22 and will close on May 24, 2026.

The exam city slip will be available for download by June 10, 2026 and admit card will be available for download by June 15, 2026.

The UGC NET exam will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will consist of 100 marks questions and Paper II will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

The application fee for UGC NET exam is ₹1150/- for General/Unreserved, ₹600/- for Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL and ₹325/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and third gender. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.