UGC NET phase 3 exam admit cards released, download now

For the UGC NET exams scheduled on January 4 and 5, the admit cards have been released by the national testing agency (NTA) on December 28. The UGC NET admit cards are available on the official website of the NTA.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UGC NET admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the UGC NET admit card
  • Enter the registration details
  • Submit the details
  • Download the admit card

The third phase of UGC NET along with the four subjects of phase 1 which could not be held due to cyclone Jawad will be held on January 4 and 5. On January 4, the Sociology exam will be held in a single shift. The UGC NET in Geography will be held in two shifts on January 5.

Meanwhile, the CSIR UGC NET which was scheduled on January 29, February 5 and 6, 2022 has been revised and will now be conducted on January 29, February 15 to 18, 2022. The dates have been revised after the Agency received representations from candidates asking for rescheduling the dates due to clash with some major examinations being held on February 5 and 6, 2022 and due to the difficulties experienced due to the same.

