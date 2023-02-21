Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released, know how to check

UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released, know how to check

competitive exams
Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:01 PM IST

UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip. Candidates can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates can download their examination city intimation slip through their application number and Date of Birth. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase II, exam will be conducted at various centres across the nation on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2023.

Direct link here

UGC NET exam city intimation slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip

Key in your login details

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ugc net december
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP