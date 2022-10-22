UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022 released, raise objections till October 24

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Phase 4 examination can download the answer key through the official site of NTA UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on October 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The objection window will remain opened till October 24, 2022. Candidates who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI upto October 24, 2022 (upto 11:50 P.M). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Phase IV Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Select the question and raise the objection.

Make the payment of application fees and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

