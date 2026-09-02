The National Testing Agency (NTA has released the UGC NET re-exam 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET re-exam 2026: City intimation slip out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The re-exam will be held for English, Commerce and Sociology papers at different location through the country. The exam will be held on September 9 and 10, 2026.

RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates announced for CBT 2, check schedule here

The English and Commerce paper will be held on September 9, 2026. English will be held in the first shift- from 9 am to 12 noon, and Commerce will be held in the second shift- from 3 pm to 6 pm. The sociology paper will be held on September 10 from 9 am to 12 noon.

Those candidates who had selected these three papers can appear for the re-exam to be held in coming days at various exam centres.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Direct link to download exam city slip UGC NET re-exam 2026: How to download exam city slip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Direct link to download exam city slip UGC NET re-exam 2026: How to download exam city slip {{/usCountry}}

Read More

All those candidates who will appear for English, Commerce and Sociology can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET re-exam 2026 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Why are three papers re-conducted?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

NTA had received several complaints on multiple errors in three papers- English, Commerce and Sociology.

UGC NET Exam 2026: 3 papers to be reconducted in September, check schedule here

Accordingly, NTA formed a committee to enquire into and look into these errors. The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered. The Committee recommended that, in the interest of holding a fair and error-free examination, these three papers should be re-conducted.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.