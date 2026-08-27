RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates announced for CBT 2, check schedule here
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates have been announced. The CBT 2 examination will be held in September. The schedule can be checked here.
The Railway Recruitment Boards have announced the RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026. Candidates who will appear for the computer-based test 2 for the post of non-technical popular categories (under-graduate) can check the exam schedule on the official websites of regional RRBs.
The CBT 2 exam will be held on September 17, 2026. The examination duration is 90 minutes. The question paper will have 120 questions out of which 50 questions on General Awareness, 35 each for Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning. The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to the subjects given above.
‘Competition is more in our head’: IAS officer shares advice for UPSC aspirants
Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS-40%, OBC (Non creamy layer)-30%, SC-30%, ST-25%.These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 Marks for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
Direct link to check RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates notice
RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026: How to check schedule
To check the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB NTPC UG Exam 2026 dates notice available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 3058 posts in the organisation out of which 2424 posts of Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 394 posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 163 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist and 77 posts of Trains Clerk.
CTET September 2026 exam postponed, registration window reopens at ctet.nic.in
The recruitment process shall involve 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST) (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. Selection is made strictly as per merit, on the basis of above-mentioned recruitment stages. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More