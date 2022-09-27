UKPSC 2022 exam calendar for Group C posts out at psc.uk.gov.in, dates here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released UKPSC 2022 exam calendar. The exam calendar has been released for Group C posts and is available for candidates on the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the schedule, Police Constable (PAC/IRB/ Fire Extinguisher) examination notification will release on October 7, 2022. The examination will be conducted on December 18, 2022. The Revenus Sub Inspector/ Accountant 2022 notification will release on October 14 and the examination will be condycted on January 8, 2023.

The Frest Guard2022 notification will release on October 21, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on January 22, 2023. The Assistant Accountant/ Auditor exam notification will release on October 28, 2022 and the written examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023.

