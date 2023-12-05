UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer on December 5. Candidates who will appear for the UKPSC EO/ARO examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

UKPSC admit card 2023 released for RO/ARO posts at psc.uk.gov.in

The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer( Preliminary) exam 2023 will be conducted on December 27 at various examination centers in 20 cities of 13 districts of Uttrakhand state.

UKPSC RO/ARO admit card 2023: How to download

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: