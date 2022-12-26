UKPSC answer key out for Police Constable/PAC and other posts, get link

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Police Constable/PAC/ IRB/Agnishamak Exam 2021. candidates can check the answer key from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections till January 1, 2023. The UKPSC conducted the examination for the post of Police Constable/PAC/ IRB/Agnishamak on December 18.

Here's the direct link to check the answer key

Direct link to raise objections

UKPSC answer key 2022: Know how to download answer key

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “District Police (Male), PAC/IRB Male and Fireman (Male/Female) Examination-2021 of the Constable cadre under Uttarakhand Police Department-- Notification, Instructions, Provisional Answer Key and Online Answer Key Objection ( Answer Key )”

Next, click on the answer key link

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

