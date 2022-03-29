Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UKPSC CFO admit card released at ukpsc.gov.in, direct link here

The admit card for the screening test for the Chief Fire Officer Exam-2021 is released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on March 29.
Published on Mar 29, 2022 12:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on March 29 has released the admit card for the the screening test of Chief Fire Officer Exam-2021. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit cards from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

The screening test for the Chief Fire Officer Exam will be conducted on April 13 from 10 am to 12 pm.

UKPSC CFO admit card: Steps to download  admit card 

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under recent news section click on the link that reads, ‘Regarding downloading of online admit card for the screening test of Chief Fire Officer Exam-2021’

Click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Check notification here

 

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
