UKPSC civil judge prelims 2021 answer keys out, link to raise objections here

UKPSC civil judge answer key: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission(UKPSC) has released the answer key and question paper for Uttarakhand Judicial services civil judge prelims examination 2021-22.
UKPSC civil judge answer key: UKPSC had conducted the civil judge recruitment examination on March 13, 2022.(ukpsc.gov.in)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 05:27 PM IST
UKPSC had conducted the civil judge recruitment examination on March 13, 2022. Candidates can download the answer keys for general knowledge and Law paper for all series of question papers from the official website for ukpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer key from March 30 to April 5, 2022. The answer key can be challenged in online mode only by clicking on the link for raising objections provided on the website. Candidates will have to pay Rs.50 per question to raise objection regarding their answer key.

How to download UKPSC answer key

1) Visit the official website of UKPSC i.e. ukpsc.gov.in

2) On the homepage click on the link for UKPSC civil judge(JD) prelims provisional answer key

3) All four sets of answer key can be found 

4) To raise objections, click on online answer key objection link

5) Click on Click here to apply on the new page that opens 

5. Put your login credentials

6. Download and print it for future reference

