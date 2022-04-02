Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here
competitive exams

UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here

UKPSC will conduct the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow on April 3.
UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here
Published on Apr 02, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow on April 3. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 318 vacancies.

Direct link to download the admit card

 UKPSC CSE Prelims exam: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under recent news section click on the link that reads, “Regarding downloading the online admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021”

Click on the admit card link

Key in you credentials and log in 

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP