UKPSC CSE Preliminary examination tomorrow, download admit card here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will conduct the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021 tomorrow on April 3. Candidates who will appear in the examination can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 318 vacancies.

Direct link to download the admit card

UKPSC CSE Prelims exam: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under recent news section click on the link that reads, “Regarding downloading the online admit card of Uttarakhand Combined State Civil / Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination-2021”

Click on the admit card link

Key in you credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.