Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC Supervisor admit card releasing tomorrow, exam on November 19

UKPSC Supervisor admit card releasing tomorrow, exam on November 19

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2023 05:59 PM IST

UKPSC to release admit card for Co-operative & Environment Supervisor Exam 2023 on November 4.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor (Group C) Exam 2023 tomorrow, November 4. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. As per the notice the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2023, in the various examination centres in 13 districts of the Uttarakhand state.

UKPSC Supervisor admit card 2023: Know how to download

UKPSC to release admit card for Co-operative Supervisor and Environment Supervisor Exam 2023 tomorrow(PTI)

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the UKPSC Supervisor admit card

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in

On the homepage, click on the Supervisor Admit Card 2023 link

Key in your login credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the notification below:

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
group c admit card. hall ticket
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP