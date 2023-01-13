UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download their UKPSC admit cards using their email id and password, application number and DOB, and through their name, father's name and date of birth.

The UKPSC Upper PCS Main written exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31.

Direct link to download the admit card

UKPSC upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in

On the home page click on the admit card link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the "upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card"

Key in your login details and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.