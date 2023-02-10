UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, know how to register

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST

UP B.E.d 2023 registration process begins today at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Bundelkhand University has begun the registration process for UP B.E.d 2023 on February 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 3, 2023. However, the candidates can pay the application fee till March 10, 2023. The UP B.E.d 2023 admit card will be released on April 13.

The UP B.E.d JEE 2023 entrance examination will be conducted on April 24.

The application fee is 1400 for the general, OBC candidates and other candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is 1400.

Direct link to apply

UP B.E.d 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

Register and proceed with the application form

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

