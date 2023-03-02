Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process to end tomorrow, get link to apply here

Published on Mar 02, 2023 04:16 PM IST

UP B.E.d 2023 registration process to end tomorrow at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process to end tomorrow, March 3
ByHT Education Desk

Bundelkhand University will end the registration process for UP B.E.d 2023 tomorrow, March 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates can submit their application by March 10 with a late fee.

UP B.ED. JEE 2023 admit card will be released on April 13 and the entrance examination will be held on April 24, 2023.

“Candidates who have passed graduation/post-graduation by the year 2022 or candidates who are appearing in the final year of graduation/post-graduation in the year 2023 are all eligible to fill the form for UP Combined B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023”, reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

UP B.Ed. 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application form

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

