UP B.Ed JEE exam to be held on July 30

The UP B.Ed JEE exam will be held on July 30, the Lucknow University has said. The exam will be held in two sessions in 75 districts, the University added.

A total of 5,91,305 candidates are expected to sit in the exam.

The exam was earlier scheduled in May, 2021. It was postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19.

UP B.Ed JEE admit card can be expected within next week. Candidates should download the admit card from the official website of the University using their registration details.

The Uttar Pradesh, Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s in Education is conducted by the Lucknow University.

The UP B.Ed. JEE 2021 was notified in February.

14 nodal centres have been formed to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exam, Amita Bajpai, State Coordinator, UP B.Ed. JEE said.

