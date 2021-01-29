IND USA
UP DElEd 2018 Results for first and second semester exams declared at btcexam.in

Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj on Friday declared the Uttar Pradesh DElEd 2018 first and second semester results. The examination was held in 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at btcexam.in.

Here’s the direct link to check UP DElEd 2018 first and second semester results.

How to check UP DElEd 2018 first and second semester results:

1.Visit the official website of Exam regulatory authority, UP, Pryagraj

2. Click on the link that reads, ‘ D.El.Ed 2018 1st & 2nd Semester Result Exam Year 2020.’

3.Key in your roll number, date of birth and captcha value in the login page that appears on the screen

4.UP DElEd exam result will appear

6. Download UP DElEd result and take its print out

Exam regulatory authority, Pryagraj has also released the B. T.C 2015 first and second Semester Result held in 2020. Here is the direct link to check.

