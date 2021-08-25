Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JEECUP 2021: UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, direct link

UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, here is the direct link to download the UP JEE admit card
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 03:33 PM IST
UP JEE admit card released at jeecup.nic.in, here is the direct link(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Wednesday, August 25 released the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) admit card. Candidates who have applied for the UP JEE will be able to download Group A, E1, E2, and Group B to K admit card online through the official website at www.jeecup.nic.in.

The council will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic examination from August 31 to September 4 in three shifts in computer-based mode.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for the UP JEE entrance exam

The entrance exam is held for admission to diploma courses at various polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.

How to download the UP JEE entrance exam admit card

Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

