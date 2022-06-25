UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here

The admit card of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who will take the UP JEE B.E.D examination can download the admit card from the official website at upbed2022.in.

The UP JEE B.E.D examination will be held on July 6.The result for UP JEE B.Ed will likely released on August 5.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

UP JEE B.E.D admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at https://www.upbed2022.in/

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.D candidates log in link

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your UP JEE B.E.D admit card will be displayed on screen

Check and take print out for future reference.