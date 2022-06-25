UP JEE B.E.D admit card released at upbed2022.in, direct link here
The admit card of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam out at upbed2022.in.
Published on Jun 25, 2022 03:03 PM IST
The admit card of Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam has been released on the official website. Candidates who will take the UP JEE B.E.D examination can download the admit card from the official website at upbed2022.in.
The UP JEE B.E.D examination will be held on July 6.The result for UP JEE B.Ed will likely released on August 5.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card.
UP JEE B.E.D admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at https://www.upbed2022.in/
On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.D candidates log in link
Next, click on the admit card link
Key in your credentials and log in
Your UP JEE B.E.D admit card will be displayed on screen
Check and take print out for future reference.
Topics