UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2023: Where, how to check JEECUP admit cards

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 25, 2023 10:13 AM IST

JEECUP is expected to release the UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023 soon. The exam is tentatively scheduled for the first week of August 2023.

UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to issue admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2023 soon. Previously, it was scheduled to be out on July 16 but it has been postponed. When released, candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in using their login credentials.

UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2023: Where, how to check JEECUP admit cards (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The Polytechnic entrance test of Uttar Pradesh is tentatively scheduled for the first week of August, 2023.

Earlier this month, the online registration window for UPJEE 2023 was reopened for new candidates. They were allowed to submit their forms till July 14.

JEECUP 2023: Steps to download UP JEE Polytechnic admit cards

Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter the required information and login.

Check and download the UP Polytechnic admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

UPJEE(Polytechnic) is a state level entrance examination for admission at government and private polytechnic colleges.

