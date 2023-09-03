The schedule for the second round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 has been revised by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training. The choice-filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will start tomorrow, September 4.

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

Previously, the choice-filling process was scheduled to start on September 1 and end on September 4. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on September 8 or 9.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download on September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The new academic session will begin on September 5.

UP NEET PG revised schedule Online choice filling September 4 to September 7 Declaration of seat allotment result September 8 or September 9 Downloading seat allotment order September 10 to September 14 Reporting at the allotted colleges September 11 to September 14 Commencement of class September 5