Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 01:00 PM IST

UP NEET PG counselling 2023 schedule revised, choice-filling starts tomorrow, seat allotment is on Sept 8 or 9, and the session begins Sept 5.

The schedule for the second round of UP NEET PG counselling 2023 has been revised by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training. The choice-filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 will start tomorrow, September 4.

UP NEET PG 2023: Round 2 schedule revised, fill choices from tomorrow

Previously, the choice-filling process was scheduled to start on September 1 and end on September 4. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on September 8 or 9.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download on September 10 and the allocated applicants must report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The new academic session will begin on September 5.

UP NEET PG revised schedule

Online choice fillingSeptember 4 to September 7
Declaration of seat allotment resultSeptember 8 or September 9
Downloading seat allotment orderSeptember 10 to September 14
Reporting at the allotted collegesSeptember 11 to September 14
Commencement of classSeptember 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
schedule seat allotment uttar pradesh neet pg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP