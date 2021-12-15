UP NHM answer key for staff nurse exam 2021 released, raise objections by Dec 18

National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has released the answer key link of the the examination held for the post of 2400+ staff nurse recruitment. Candidates, who appeared for the UP staff nurse examination, can check the provisional answer keys and submit objections by December 18, 2021 on the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The answer key link will remain active on the website till December 18, 2021.

The UP NHM examination for the posts of staff nurses were held on December 4, 2021 and December 11, 2021.

Direct link to download UP NHM staff nurse answer key 2021

How to download NHM UP staff nurse answer key 2021:

Visit the official website of NHM UP at upnrhm.gov.in

Under 'Updates' section, click on the link that reads, "Objection Portal for receiving representations from appeared candidates for 2400+ Staff Nurse recruitment drive, which is valid from 15th Dec’21 (10:00 AM) to 18th Dec’21 (11:55 PM)".

Submit your user Id, password and captcha code

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and check the answer key

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take its print out for future use

Raise and submit objections, if any.