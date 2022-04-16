UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card for PET released, here’s direct link to download

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has released UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card. The admit card has been released for Physical Efficiency Test on the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who will appear for Sub Inspector (Confidential)/ Sub Inspector Confidential (Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk)/ Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerical Vigilance), Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) can download the admit card. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download PET admit card&nbsp;</strong>

UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card: How to download PET admit card

Visit the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police SI/ASI Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on June 1, 2021 and ended on July 22, 2021. Those candidates who have qualified the CBT examination will have to appear for the PET. The PET exam dates will be This recruitment drive will fill up 1329 posts in the organisation.