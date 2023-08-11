UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will close the objection window for UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 on August 11, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of UPJEE at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: UPJEE objection window closes today

The answer key was released on August 10 and the last date to view the answer key and raise objections is till today, August 11, 2023. For each challenge, candidate will have to pay ₹100/- per question. For the correct answers the challenge fee will be refunded to the candidate and for the wrong answers, the challenge fee will be forfeited by JEECUP Lucknow.

UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UP Polytechnic Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Select the answer you want to raise objection for.

Fill in the correct answer and make payment of processing fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.