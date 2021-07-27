Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP TGT Admit Card 2021 released on upsessb.org, direct link here

UP TGT Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card through the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST
UP TGT Admit Card 2021 released on upsessb.org, direct link here(HT FILE)

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board, UPSESSB has released UP TGT Admit Card 2021 on July 27, 2021. The hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

The Trained Graduate Teacher posts will be conducted on August 7 and August 8, 2021. The TGT/PGT Recruitment Exams-2021 are to be conducted in the state in accordance with the recommendations made by the Paliwal Committee to ensure fairness and transparency. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

UP TGT Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of UPSESSB on upsessb.org.

• Click on UP TGT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 15,198 posts including 12,603 posts of TGT and 2,595 posts of PGTs will be filled through these recruitment exams. The examination will be conducted at 75 exam centres across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSESSB.

