Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP TGT exam answer keys 2021 released, direct link; raise objections now
competitive exams

UP TGT exam answer keys 2021 released, direct link; raise objections now

UP TGT exam answer keys 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:59 PM IST
UP TGT exam answer keys 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org.(.upsessb.org)

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exams. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org.

The examination for UP TGT Biology was conducted on July 31, while the examinations of 12 subjects for UP TGT were conducted on August 7 and 8.

Direct link to check UP TGT answer key 2021 of 12 subjects

Direct link to check UP TGT Biology answer key 2021

Direct link to raise objections:

How to check the answer key:

Visit the official website of UPSESSB at upsessb.org

Click on the link that reads, "Answer Key Advt 01/2016 Biology", or on the link that reads, "Answer Key Advt 01/2021 of 12 Subjects".

UP TGT exam answer keys will be displayed on screen.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher in uttar pradesh answer keys tgt
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP