UPCATET 2021 admit card released; here’s direct link

UPCATET 2021 admit card: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the UPCATET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at upcatetadmissions.org.

UPCATET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 and 13. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 6 and 7, but had to be postponed due to Shivratri falling on August 6 and UP TGT exam falling on August 7 and 8.

Direct link to download UPCATET admit card 2021

How to download UPCATET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at upcatetadmissions.org

On the homepage, click on click on “Applicant Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPCATET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2021 exam.