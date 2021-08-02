Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPCATET 2021 admit card released; here’s direct link
competitive exams

UPCATET 2021 admit card released; here’s direct link

UPCATET 2021 admit card: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2021
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 03:06 PM IST
UPCATET 2021 admit card: UPCATET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 and 13.(UPCATET)

UPCATET 2021 admit card: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut has released the admit cards for Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the UPCATET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at upcatetadmissions.org.

UPCATET 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on August 12 and 13. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 6 and 7, but had to be postponed due to Shivratri falling on August 6 and UP TGT exam falling on August 7 and 8.

Direct link to download UPCATET admit card 2021

How to download UPCATET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at upcatetadmissions.org

On the homepage, click on click on “Applicant Login”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPCATET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2021 exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam admit card hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP