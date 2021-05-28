UPCET 2021: NTA extends registration date, check revised schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for UPCET 2021. The last date for submission of the online exam application form has been extended till June 20, 2021 upto 5 pm. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

The registration date has been extended after representations were received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, as per the official notice.

The Agency decided to extend the dates to remove hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates. The revised schedule can be checked by all candidates in the table given below.

UPCET 2021: Revised Schedule

Last date for submission of online exam application forms June 20, 2021 Last date for payment of exam fee online June 20, 2021 upto 11.50 pm Correction window From June 21 to June 30, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test 2021 has been postponed due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The new exam dates will be announced by the Agency when the situation in conducive to conduct the exam.