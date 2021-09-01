Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPCET Admit Card 2021 released on upcet.nta.nic.in, download link here

UPCET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:36 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA has released UPCET Admit Card 2021. Candidates who will appear for Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in. The Computer based test will be conducted on September 5 and 6, 2021 in the state.

As per the official notice, candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Form Number and Date of Birth and read the instructions contained therein carefully. Also, candidates are advised to check thoroughly the course/s applied, paper/s in which they are required to appear, details of the exam centre and the date and shift/s of the exam in which they are required to appear carefully.

Direct link to download admit card

UPCET Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NTA UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on UPCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit Card will not be sent by post and candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

national testing agency exam admit card education
