competitive exams

UPJEE 2022: JEECUP extends application deadline, apply on jeecup.nic.in

UPJEE 2022: Candidates can apply for the exam up to April 30 on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
UPJEE 2022: JEECUP extends application deadline, apply on jeecup.nic.in(Praful Gangurde)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 09:52 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022.

Candidates can apply for the exam up to April 30 on jeecup.nic.in or jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Previously, the application deadline was April 17. The registration process started on February 15.

The test will be conducted in the following groups – A, E1, and E2, B to K and L – and a candidate can submit one application form in each group or four in total.

The exams are scheduled for June 6 to 10, 2022.

For unreserved candidates, the exam fee is 300 and it is 200 for reserved category candidates.

According to the schedule, the answer key will be released on June 13 and the result will be announced on June 17. The Counselling process will take place between June 20 to August 15.

The session 2022-2023 will begin on August 1.

Apply for UPJEE 2022

Here's the official notification:

