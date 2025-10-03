Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam can download the hall ticket through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025 out at uppsc.up.nic.in, download link here

As per the official notice, the preliminary exam will be held on October 12, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam will be held in 75 districts across the state.

Direct link to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025 UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

2. Click on UPPSC ACF/RFO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should download the admit card and instructions through their OTR number and ensure to appear at the examination centre mentioned in the admit card on the appointed date and time with two photographs and original and photocopy of ID proof. Candidates will be allowed entry into the examination centre 01 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination and entry will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPSC.