UPPSC agriculture services prelims exam on August 1, admit card soon

The state agriculture service preliminary exam will be held on August 1, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had notified on June 10. The admit cards of this exam can be expected in the third or fourth week of July.

UPPSC admit cards will be released on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC agriculture service prelims exam was earlier scheduled on May 23 and May 30. It was however, postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This is the preliminary phase of the agriculture service exam. Candidates who qualify this exam will be shortlisted for the main exam. These candidates will have to fill up another application form according to instructions of the Commission for the main examination.

Through these exams, the Commission would shortlist and recommend candidates for appointment to 564 positions in District Horticulture Officer, Principal Government Food Science Training Centre/ Food Processing Officer and Senior Technical Assistant posts.

The exam was notified on December 29 and the Commission had invited applications for this exam till January 25.