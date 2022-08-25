UPPSC APO Answer key 2022 released at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the provisional answer key/key sheet for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 on August 24, 2022. Interested candidates can now check and download the answer key from the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.

The APO examination was held on August 21, 2022 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The answer key as well as the question paper for all the 4 series (A, B,C,D) is now available on the website.

The answer key will be available on the website till August 30, 2022.

Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancy along with relevant evidence till August 31, 2022 upto 5pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

Check notice here to know how to raise objections. Click here.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet”

Click on APO answer key link

The APO answer keys will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Click here for the direct link to the answer key.