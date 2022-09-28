UPPSC APO main exam 2022: Application process begins at uppsc.up.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:50 PM IST

UPPSC APO main exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the application process for the main examination 2022 for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

ByHT Education Desk

UPPSC APO main exam 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the application process for the main examination 2022 for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO). Interested candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

The last date to apply for the posts is October 12, 2022.

Applicants have to send a copy of the completely filled form (hard copy) along with the attached documents to the Commission’s office by 5 pm on October 19, 2022.

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the Main examination. The UPPSC APO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO).

UPPSC APO main exam 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT. NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER (M) EXAM-2022”

Enter your login details and submit

Fill up the application form and submit

Save and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

