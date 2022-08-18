UPPSC ARO admit cards for screening test released at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC ARO admit card: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card of the radio officer (screening) examination for the post of Assistant Radio Officers (ARO) 2018. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of the commission uppsc.up.nic.in.

The screening test is scheduled to be conducted on August 28, 2022 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am at Public Service Commission, Examination building, Aliganj.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 12 vacancies.

Candidates can access the admit cards using registration number and date of birth.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2018-2019, ASSISTANT RADIO OFFICERS (SCREENING) EXAM-2018”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Here is the direct link to download. Click here.