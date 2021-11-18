UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit card out

For the Uttar Pradesh combined state agriculture services main exam scheduled to be held from November 26 to 28, the admit cards have been released on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC admit card

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter registration number

Enter date of birth

Enter gender

Enter verification code

Download the admit card

Read the instruction properly

The exam will be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam. As per the data shared by the Commission a total of 73,792 candidates had registered for the preliminary exam out of which 38,045 candidates had appeared in the exam. A total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.

A total of 564 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The marks and cut-off details will be released after the declaration of the final result, the Commission has said.