UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 released on uppsc.up.nic.in, check exam dates here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021. The calendar comprises recruitment exam dates that will be conducted for the year 2021-22. Candidates who want to download the revised exam calendar on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the original exam calendar was released on January 15, 2021, but in view of the pandemic, the commission could not conduct five scheduled recruitment exams set to be held between April 2021 and June 2021 necessitating this latest revision of the exam calendar.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Check exam dates

Candidates can check the exam dates to be conducted by UPPSC in the table given below.

Name of the exam Date of exam Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021 October 24, 2021 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination 2021 January 28, 2022 ACF/RFO Prelims exam October 24, 2021 ACF/RFO mains 2021 March 07, 2022, onwards State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020 November 26, 2021 onwards Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 December 05, 2021 Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021 April 10, 2022, onwards Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2018 July 25, 2021 Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam-2020 August 1, 2021