Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 released on uppsc.up.nic.in, check exam dates here
competitive exams

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 released on uppsc.up.nic.in, check exam dates here

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 has been released again. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official site of uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:07 AM IST
UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021 released on uppsc.up.nic.in, check exam dates here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021. The calendar comprises recruitment exam dates that will be conducted for the year 2021-22. Candidates who want to download the revised exam calendar on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the original exam calendar was released on January 15, 2021, but in view of the pandemic, the commission could not conduct five scheduled recruitment exams set to be held between April 2021 and June 2021 necessitating this latest revision of the exam calendar.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2021: Check exam dates

Candidates can check the exam dates to be conducted by UPPSC in the table given below.

Name of the examDate of exam 
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) Examination 2021October 24, 2021
Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination 2021January 28, 2022
ACF/RFO Prelims examOctober 24, 2021
ACF/RFO mains 2021 March 07, 2022, onwards
State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020November 26, 2021 onwards
Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021December 05, 2021
Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021April 10, 2022, onwards
Unani Medical Officer (Screening) Exam-2018  July 25, 2021
Combined State Agricultural Services (Prelims) Exam-2020 August 1, 2021
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc calendar uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc exam calendar uppsc exam
TRENDING NEWS

This is how Arlo the bird ‘says’ I love you. Viral video wows people

People photoshop Will Smith’s new picture, actor shares hilarious results

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP