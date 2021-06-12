UPPSC issues revised exams' calendar, PCS (pre) 2021 on Oct 24

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a revised calendar for recruitment exams set to be held in 2021-22. The calendar comprises a schedule of 14 recruitment exams to be held between July 2021 and April 2022.

As per UPPSC officials, the schedule has been made available on the official website of the commission—uppsc.up.nic.in. "However, changes can be made to this revised exam schedule also in special circumstances," said Arvind Kumar Mishra, the exam controller of UPPSC.

As per the revised exam calendar, combined state/upper subordinate services (prelims) examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (prelims), which was postponed due to Covid-19 will now be conducted on October 24 followed by mains examination on January 28, 2022. Likewise, the assistant conservator of forest/range forest officer (ACF/RFO) prelims Exam-2021 will also be held on the same date (October 24) followed by mains examination on March 7, 2022.

Unani medical officer (screening) exam-2018 will be held on July 25 followed by the combined state agricultural services (prelims) exam-2020 on August 1. The lecturer (male/female) government intermediate college recruitment (preliminary) exam-2020 will take place on September 19 while staff nurse (male/female) recruitment exam-2021 will be held on October 3.

Similarly, regional inspector (technical) recruitment exam-2020 will be held on November 21 followed by combined state agricultural services (mains) exam-2020 which will be held from November 26. Review officer/assistant review officer (preliminary) examination-2021 is scheduled to take place on December 5 while lecturer (male/female) government intermediate college recruitment (mains) exam-2020 will take place on December 19.

Likewise, principal grade-2/vice-principal and assistant director (screening) exam-2019 will be held on January 9, 2022, while lecturer in state degree colleges (screening) exam-2020 will be held on April 3, 2022. The last exam in the annual calendar is that of review officer/assistant review officer (mains) recruitment examination-2021 that will be held on April 10, 2022.

The original exam calendar was released on January 15, 2021, but in view of the pandemic, the commission could not conduct five scheduled recruitment exams set to be held between April 2021 and June 2021 necessitating this latest revision of the exam calendar, the officials added.

The five recruitment exams that the commission could not hold in the first part of 2021 between them has 2,777 posts on offer and had attracted 13 lakh applications.