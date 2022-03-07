UPPSC Mains 2021 revised exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC combined state/upper subordinate service (Main) examination can check schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from Jan 28 to Jan 31st. However, exam was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad — on March 23, 24, 25, and 27. The exam will take place in two shifts, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Exam Date Shift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) March 23, Wednesday Hindi Essay March 24, Thursday General Studies I General Studies II March 25, Friday General Studies III General Studies IV March 27, sunday Elective Subject Paper I Elective Subject Paper II

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check the exam schedule