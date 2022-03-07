Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC Mains 2021 revised exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in
competitive exams

UPPSC Mains 2021 revised exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021
UPPSC Mains 2021 revised exam schedule released at uppsc.up.nic.in
Published on Mar 07, 2022 01:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (UPPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPPSC combined state/upper subordinate service (Main) examination can check schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held from Jan 28 to Jan 31st. However, exam was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021 will be held in three districts — Prayagraj, Lucknow, and Ghaziabad — on March 23, 24, 25, and 27. The exam will take place in two shifts, from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

 

Exam DateShift I (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM)Shift II (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)
March 23, WednesdayHindiEssay
March 24, ThursdayGeneral Studies IGeneral Studies II
March 25, FridayGeneral Studies IIIGeneral Studies IV
March 27, sundayElective Subject Paper IElective Subject Paper II
RELATED STORIES

Direct link to check the exam schedule

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc uppsc.up.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP