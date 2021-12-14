Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPSC opens PCS main exam 2021 registration portal

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for the PCS main exam 2021.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for the PCS main exam 2021. The PCS main exam 2021 registration form is available on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date to fill the registration form is December 28. The last date for submission of the documents at the office of the Commission is January 4, 2022.

Candidates have been selected for the main exam based on their performance in the preliminary exam. As per the data shared by the UPPSC, a total of 6911733 candidates had registered for the UPPSC PCS preliminary exam out of which 321273 candidates had appeared in the exam. Of these, a total of 7984 candidates have qualified the exam.

Through UP PCS 2021, the UPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 694 vacancies.

 

 

