UPPSC PCS Mains 2020: 5139 Candidates to take exam from today

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Main) Examination -2020, commonly known as PCS (Main)-2020, from Thursday to January 25 in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad.

There are 487 posts for which 5,139 candidates will appear in the main examination at 12 centers of these three cities, officials said. “2,084 candidates will appear in the exam at five centers in Prayagraj, 1,755 will appear in it at four centers in Lucknow and another 1,300 will appear in the exam at three centers in Ghaziabad,” UPPSC secretary Jagdish said.

The main examination will be held in two shifts: From 9.30 am to 12.30 am and from 2pm to 5pm, he added.

On Thursday, there will be two papers of 150 marks each of General Hindi and Essay writing. Two papers of 200 marks each of General Studies-1 and General Studies-2 will take place on January 22 followed by two papers of 200 marks each of General Studies-3 and General Studies-4 on January 23 and exams of two papers of 200 marks each of elective subject on January 25.

The PCS (preliminary) exam-2020 was held on October 11, 2020 at 1,282 examination centers in 19 cities of the state in which 3,14,699 candidates had appeared.

The result was declared on November 21, 2020 in which 5,393 candidates were declared successful for the main examination.

But on November 27, the revised result was released in which 1,131 successful candidates were declared out of the previous result and 1,481 new candidates were declared successful for the main examination.

It was for the first time that the Commission itself had revised the results of PCS preliminary examination and re-released the results. According to the Commission, the result had to be revised owing to a mistake made by NIC.

The result had to be changed as the serial number of posts of Labor Enforcement Officer and Child Development Project Officer were found to be separate in advertisements and online applications.

In the result released on November 21, a total of 5,393 candidates were declared successful for the main examination but after amendment, 5,535 candidates were declared successful for the main examination.

However, only 5,139 candidates have applied for the main exam while the remaining 396 candidates have not applied.