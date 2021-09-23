Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPPSC staff nurse exam on October 3

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the staff nurse exam scheduled on October 3. The admit cards are available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The exam will be held in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm in centres at five districts: Parayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

Candidates have to login to the portal using registration number and date of birth. 

On the exam day candidates have to carry the admit card with two photographs and one identity proof, the Commission has said.

UPPSC admit card: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Enter the registration number, date of birth
  • Download the admit card

Meanwhile, in the lecturer recruitment exam held recently, 68% candidates remained absent. This amounts to a total of 3,33,961 candidates. The exam was conducted in 16 districts of the state including Prayagraj for filling up 1473 posts and for which a total of 4,91,370 candidates had registered but a mere 1,57,409 (32.03%) appeared in it, informed UPPSC officials.

