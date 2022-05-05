Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 released, download link here
competitive exams

UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 released, download link here

UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 has been released. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below along with the direct link. 
UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 released, download link here
Published on May 05, 2022 01:10 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit card 2020. Candidates who will appear for Veterinary Medical Officer Screening exam can download the admit card through the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The Veterinary Medical Officer screening examination in the state will be conducted on May 15, 2022. The exam will be conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm in Prayagraj and Lucknow, &lt;strong&gt;as per official notice&lt;/strong&gt;. Candidates appearing for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020&lt;/strong&gt;

UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC Veterinary MO Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The application process was started on September 5, 2020 and ended on October 1, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 610 posts of Veterinary Medical Officer in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP