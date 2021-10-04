Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC announces interview schedule for various recruitment, check details
UPSC announces interview schedule for various recruitment, check details

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the interview dates for Medical Officer (Ayurveda) and Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications posts. In addition to this, the Commission has released important guidelines for the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview.

The interview for selection to 65 posts of Examiner of Trademarks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry from November 22 to 26.

The interview for selection to 9 posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in the Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi will be held on November 1 and 2.

The interviews will be held at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

“The candidate called for interview provisionally should ensure to produce the originals of the deficient documents (for which they have been called provisionally) at the time of interview,” the UPSC has said.

