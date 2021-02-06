UPSC CAPF final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) recruitment examination, 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CAPF recruitment exam can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission has shortlisted 264 candidates for appointment, out of which, 132 candidates are from the general category, 81 from OBC, 30 from SC, and 21 from ST categories.

"Based on the results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2019 held by UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION on 18th August, 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test held from 2nd November to 27th November 2020, the following is the list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)," reads the official notification.

UPSC CAPF final results 2019: