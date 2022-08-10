Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 released, here’s direct link to download

Updated on Aug 10, 2022 05:38 PM IST
UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 on August 10, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Combined Defence Services Examination 2 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The admit card can also be downloaded from upsconline.nic.in.

The e-admit card for CDS 2 will be available on the official website from August 10 to September 4, 2022. The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2022. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the official website for more related details.

