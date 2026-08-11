Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 dates. Candidates who want to appear for the Combined Defence Services Exam 2026 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026 dates announced at upsc.gov.in, check timetable here (HT)

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The CDS 2 examination will be held on September 13, 2026. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Direct link to check exam schedule

UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2026: How to download exam schedule

To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS II Exam 2026 schedule available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the dates.

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The eligible candidates will be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the Commission’s website for downloading by the candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post or e-mail.

For both writing and marking answers in the OMR sheet (Answer Sheet), candidates must use black ball pen only. Pen of any other colour is not permitted. Do not use Pencil or Ink pen. Candidates should note that any omission/mistake/discrepancy in encoding/filling of details in the OMR answer sheet especially with regard to Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code will render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

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UP Police Constable Admit Card 2026 out for DV/PST at uppbpb.gov.in, download link here

There will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the Objective Type Question Papers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.