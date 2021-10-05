UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Combined Defence Services Examination II. Candidates who have taken the UPSC CDS II examination can download the answer key from the official website of UPSC CDS at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS II exam result was declared on October 1.

The final answer key which has been released is for all the three subjects Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. This recruitment drive is to fill 169 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of Men’s and 17 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of women’s.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key for Mathematics, GK, and English.

Candidates can also download the UPSC CDS II answer key from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the answer key tab

Click on the link that reads, Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 Mathematics, GK, English.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference