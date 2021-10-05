Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

UPSC CDS 2020 answer key released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Published on Oct 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
UPSC CDS  2020 answer key released at www.upsc.gov.in,direct link here
By hindustantimes.com

UPSC CDS 2 answer key 2020: Union Public Service Commission has released the answer key for Combined Defence Services Examination II. Candidates who have taken the UPSC CDS II examination can download the answer key from the official website of UPSC CDS at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS II exam result was declared on October 1.

The final answer key which has been released is for all the three subjects Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. This recruitment drive is to fill 169 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of Men’s and 17 positions in the Short Service Commission Course of women’s.

Here is the direct link to download the answer key for Mathematics, GK, and English.

Candidates can also download the UPSC CDS II answer key from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the answer key tab

Click on the Answer key tab

Click on the link that reads, Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 Mathematics, GK, English.

RELATED STORIES

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc cds ii
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ICAI CA December 2021 correction window opens, check how to make changes

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 to be released soon on at uprvunl.org

JEE Advanced 2021: Candidate’s responses to release today on jeeadv.ac.in

Odisha govt will provide free medical, engineering coaching to SC, ST students

TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP